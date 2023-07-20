Democracies Should Not Use Sanctions System to Help Russia, Says German Vice Chancellor in Delhi

German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck on Thursday urged countries around the world to take a “clear position" on the Ukraine conflict, asking democracies to refrain from using sanctions regimes to provide more credit and money to Russia. Habeck, who is also Germany’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Action, made these remarks in the national capital on the first day of his three-day trip to the country.

“I know that Europe is a little bit away from Asia of course. But on the other hand, this is of such importance that I urge all democracies worldwide to be clear in language and political position that this is not acceptable in no way this is acceptable," Habeck told reporters on the issue of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Over the issue of the price cap on Russian crude, he said, “The sanction system means that we haven’t been to the trade of oil but there’s a price cap on it means that you are allowed to buy crude oil and recognise that’s okay. This is within the sanction system. "

In an apparent dig at countries buying discounted Russian oil, Habeck said that “making money out of it bringing more money to Russia using this sanction system to benefit from it is not the idea of it." “So I asked all democracies worldwide, not to use the same system to give more credit and more money to Russia that they can do with the war in Ukraine."

Speaking on strained ties with China, Habeck said that Europe has a complicated relationship with China, which is the largest trading partner of the bloc. The German minister said that while it was not possible to decouple with China but “de-risking" of ties can be done.

Habeck arrived in the national capital in the early hours of Thursday, for his three-day visit to India. “Welcome to Delhi, Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, BM Robert #Habeck," Ambassador Ackermann tweeted.

Welcome to Delhi, Vice Chancellor and Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, BM Robert #Habeck. pic.twitter.com/1iSNhsCiQy— Dr Philipp Ackermann (@AmbAckermann) July 19, 2023

During his tour, Vice-Chancellor Habeck will visit three Indian cities and inaugurate the Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi. His stay includes high-level meetings with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and Union Energy Minister RK Singh.

On his first day of the visit, he inaugurated an Indo-German Business Forum in Delhi, titled “Inviting Innovation: Transforming the Economy for a shared sustainable future," hosted by the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce. As part of his tour, Vice-Chancellor Habeck will also visit several Indo-German joint ventures in Delhi and Mumbai.

Vice-Chancellor #Habeck at the beginning of his visit to India breaking the ice at the Indo-German Business Forum with top executives of companies from and . pic.twitter.com/pcNpScQVqy— German Embassy India (@GermanyinIndia) July 20, 2023

In Mumbai, he plans to engage with the Government of Maharashtra to visit a non-governmental project supporting sustainable development and have an exchange with young Indian entrepreneurs. On the last leg of his visit, Vice-Chancellor Habeck will participate in the G20 Energy Ministers meeting in Goa.

Prior to his visit, Habeck emphasised Germany’s interest in expanding and deepening its strategic partnership with India, particularly in untapped cooperation potential in renewable energy and green hydrogen, as per the German Embassy in India.

(With inputs from Abhishek Jha)