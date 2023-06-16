Democrats, Republicans, Indian-American Diaspora in Festive Spirits ahead of PM Modi’s US Visit

Indian-American politicians, Democrats, Republicans and prominent members of the Indian diaspora including the Indian diaspora itself is preparing to accord a grand welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his state visit to the United States next week.

The atmosphere and the energy among US politicians, Indian-American lawmakers and the Indian-American diaspora resembles that of a festival as there is less than one week left for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US.

Read: PM Modi In US: Prez Biden, First Lady to Host State Dinner; Egypt Visit On Way Back

A plethora of reactions came from the US from American lawmakers as well before PM Modi’s visit. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India and the US is united by shared democratic values.

#WATCH | We welcome PM Narendra Modi to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian-American community. We are looking forward to strengthening the relations between the two countries: Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown speaks on the upcoming state visit of PM Narendra Modi to… pic.twitter.com/IEUvcgfodp— ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

“Prime Minister Modi, welcome to the United States of America. Ohio has a strong Indian American community virtually everywhere in our state. Business owners, entrepreneurs, educators, students, doctors, workers, advocates, and leaders in the community. Indian Americans serve our nation honourably in the military. They’re part of the fabric of our state,” the Ohio Democrat said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the US.

‘Our partnership with #India illustrates the power of shared values and cooperation’. #USWelcomesModi #ModiUSVisit2023Appreciate @RepJeremyGray’s message underscoring Prime Minister @narendramodi’s #HistoricStateVisit2023 reflecting the depth of our bilateral relationship and… pic.twitter.com/Kb1DEhodTM — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 16, 2023

Alabama House Democrat Jeremy Gray said PM Modi’s visit to the US underscores the depth of the bilateral relationship while highlighting the Prime Minister’s contribution towards raising awareness on the benefits of yoga. Gray said he and Alabamans believe that the International Yoga Day will foster a deep understanding between both nations.

Florida Republican Bill Posey pointed out that the strong relationship between India and the US contains China and prevents it from threatening peace and stability of the Indo-Pacific region. This is a relationship to be celebrated as we welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington next week,” Posey told lawmakers in the US Congress as per a video shared by the Indian embassy.

“Americans of Indian descent are an important fabric of Indian life,” Posey said.

‘On behalf of all #Missourians, I want to welcome Prime Minister @narendramodi to our great country’. Thank you, Governor @GovParsonMO for highlighting our shared interests in promoting security, stability & economic prosperity. #USWelcomesModi #IndiaUSAPartnership… pic.twitter.com/1pFOejaRmZ— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023

Republican Governor of Missouri Mike Parson also extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi. “On behalf of all Missourians, I want to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi to our great country. Missouri has a strong tie with India. Over 20,000 Missourians were born in India and Missouri and India have a robust relationship and it regards India as a strong partner,” Parson said.

#WATCH | Washington DC, US: …It's an important visit considering the geopolitical challenges & as India is rising as an economic power. It is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relationships. There is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together…:… pic.twitter.com/m9KN5DpaIw— ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

California Democrat Ami Bera said India and the United States will grow together and India is rising as an economic powerhouse. “It’s an important visit considering the geopolitical challenges & as India is rising as an economic power. It is an opportunity to work on US-India trade relationships. There is a real opportunity for the two countries to grow together,” Bera was quoted as saying by ANI.

Arvind Panagariya, the former vice chairman of NITI Aayog, who is currently teaching at the Columbia University said everyone is eagerly waiting for PM Modi’s visit as well as his address to the US Congress. He pointed out that he will be the third leader after former UK PM Winston Churchill and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address the US Congress on more than one occasion.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Pawan Sinha said that India and the US form a strong team and are committed to solve global problems together. In a video shared by the Indian embassy, the professor of neuroscience Sinha pointed out that both nations are working together to ensure healthcare reaches in an equitable manner to all sections of the society.

This #HistoricStateVisit2023 is going to unleash even more potential and escape velocity in #USA #India relations’, says @USAmbKeshap as he welcomes Prime Minister @narendramodi on behalf of @USIBC member companies and their millions of dedicated employees around the world.… pic.twitter.com/eCEuw6CS9J— India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) June 15, 2023

The US India Business Council President chief Atul Keshap extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and said the visit will “unleash even more potential and escape velocity in US-India relations”.

New York-based chef Vikas Khanna said he is “excited” for PM Modi’s state visit. “He has been a bridge between two greatest democracies in the world. He has given us the voice and pride to represent our country in the US. I am looking forward to the visit,” Khanna said.

The Prime Minister will be in the US from June 21 to June 24.

He will kick off his tour with an International Yoga Day event on June 21 with UN General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi at the UN headquarters in New York and then on June 22 he will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He is expected to meet the Indian diaspora as well. He will also visit Egypt after he completes his trip to the US, marking his first visit to the North African nation.