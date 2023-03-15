DeSantis Calls Russia’s War on Ukraine ‘Territorial Dispute’, Tells Biden to Focus on China

Florida governor Ron DeSantis this week said that it is not in United States’ vital interest to protect Ukraine in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. He also termed the conflict a “territorial interest” between the two countries, according to a report by the Telegraph.

The Florida governor follows the footsteps of Donald Trump and some other far-right GOP members who have questioned the aid being sent to Ukraine.

DeSantis said that Ukraine should not be foreign policy priority and the Biden administration should shift focus on the threat posed by China and also should secure its own southern border.

“While the US has many vital national interests… becoming further entangled in a territorial dispute between Ukraine and Russia is not one of them,” DeSantis was quoted as saying by the Telegraph.

“(The viral US national interests are) securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural and military power of the Chinese Communist Party,” he further added.

However, despite a section of the Republican Party and lead contender Donald Trump asking the Biden administration to deprioritize Ukraine, a large section of the Republican Party continues to support US support for Ukraine.

Mitch McConnell, the party’s Senate leader and other senior leaders continue to support US aid for Ukraine.

“We are committed to helping Ukraine, not because of vague moral arguments or abstractions like the so-called ‘rules-based international order’ but rather because America’s own core national interests are at stake,” McConnell said earlier this year.

This means the two likeliest contenders for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 remain divided over Ukraine with a section of the senior Republicans in US Congress.

The Telegraph report pointed out that the Republicans have traditionally pushed for powerful American engagement in global affairs but due to a growing group of isolationist leaders there is a divide emerging within the party.

DeSantis said the Biden administration is issuing blank cheques to Ukraine and are funding the conflict as long as it takes without tackling domestic challenges.

He said any talk of Ukraine receiving F-16 jets and long-range missiles should be off the table.

He said any such move risks direct conflict between US and Russia, both being the world’s largest nuclear powers.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump said Europe should prioritise backing Kyiv and not the United States. He said regime change in Russia is not a priority but it is a priority in United States.

Trump and DeSantis’ comment on Ukraine came after Fox News primetime host Tucker Carlson sent them a questionnaire on the topic and later posted their responses on Twitter.

Democrats accused DeSantis and Trump of undermining America’s allies and said they are taking extreme positions which undermines democracy.

The Telegraph in its report pointed out that when DeSantis was a member of US Congress he supported military aid for Ukraine when Russian annexed Crimea in 2014.

Read all the Latest News here