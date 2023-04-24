DeSantis Meets Japan PM Kishida but Remains Tight-Lipped Regarding White House Bid

Potential Republican US presidential election candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis met Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday and praised Japan’s efforts to boost defence spending.

The trip signals that despite being silent about a possible presidential bid, there are chances that the Florida governor is entertaining the prospect of fighting Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.

It should be noted that it is not uncommon for US states’ governors to visit foreign countries on official visits but DeSantis’ high-profile visit to Japan indicates that the potential Republican US presidential polls candidate is already focusing on building alliances with US’ friends and is taking a keen interest in his country’s foreign policy.

“We very much applaud your efforts to bolster your defences,” DeSantis said, highlighting how important the US-Japan relationship is for the security of the region.

The visit could also be a form of damage control as DeSantis faced severe backlash for his comments on the Ukraine war, which he termed as a territorial dispute between Russians and Ukrainians.

“We understand it’s a tough neighbourhood out here with North Korea and the rise of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party). We really believe that a strong, strong Japan is good for America, and a strong America is good for Japan. So we commend you on that. And we hope that our country is there with you every step of the way,” DeSantis was quoted as saying by news agency the Japan Times.

DeSantis is also scheduled to visit South Korea, United Kingdom and Israel.

However, the Japan Times revealed that he will not meet the heads of states of these nations. Their report said that this signals that the Japanese regime has shown interest in building a relationship with the potential Republican US presidential election candidate.

The relationship between Florida and Japanese prime ministers goes back in time, the report points out citing a meeting between former prime minister Shinzo Abe and Florida senator Marco Rubio in 2014. Rubio at that time was also planning to run for the White House but Donald Trump emerged victorious later in the primaries and was elected president.

DeSantis is not the only one. Another potential candidate, Glenn Youngkin, governor of Virginia, will also kick-off his three-nation tour and visit Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to promote business opportunities. He is also scheduled to meet Kishida.

DeSantis still remains tight-lipped about his plans. When asked if he will declare his candidacy, the Florida governor dodged the question.

“I’m not a candidate. We’ll see if and when that changes,” DeSantis said.

