Did Joe Biden Breach Royal Protocol? US Prez Creates Stir by Putting His Hand on King Charles' Back

US President Joe Biden, who is on a tour to Europe, caused a stir on Monday when he appeared to breach royal protocol by touching King Charles III during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Biden, who arrived in the UK late on Sunday and spent the night at the US Embassy in London, dropped in for tea and climate change talks with King Charles III on Monday, after a garden meeting with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before a NATO leaders’ summit on Ukraine.

Biden arrived on the Windsor grounds by helicopter for their first one-on-one meeting since the coronation of King Charles in May. “The Star Spangled Banner" and “God Save the King" rang out across the manicured lawns of the stately royal residence west of London, before the pair inspected the troops and disappeared inside.

When Biden’s car arrived at the Caste, King Charles greeted him with a handshake. However, the US President raised eyebrows among longtime palace observers by placing his hand on the monarch’s elbow as the two men shook hands.

After the greeting, the president placed his hand on the King’s back as they reviewed the assembled Welsh Guards on the Windsor quadrangle, with the monarch reciprocating in a similar gesture a short time later.

However, the two appeared to be smiling and in good spirits as they reviewed the Guard of Honour with Charles attempting to hurry Biden along.

There was a speculation that Biden broke the Royal protocol by casually putting his hand on King Charles during the conversation. According to the protocol, the monarch is generally not to be touched.

However, a Buckingham Palace source told People that Biden did not breach protocol and the King was “entirely comfortable” with the encounter.

“What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations," the source said.

Reports said that former US President Donald Trump had made a similar mistake while meeting Queen Elizabeth in 2018, where he cut off her path when he stepped in front of her.

Trump was criticized for not letting the queen walk first, according to the Royal protocol.

King Charles and Joe Biden have met several times during their public life, with the two most recent meetings in the Cop26 summit in Glasgow and a Buckingham Palace reception during the 2021 G7 summit.

The meeting between the two leaders come two months after the coronation in London in May. In line with precedent, the US president did not attend the event but was represented by his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

The couple had previously been at the state funeral of Charles’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September last year, while Biden visited the late queen at Windsor after the G7 summit in 2021.