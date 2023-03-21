CHANGE LANGUAGE
Did US Intel Help India 'Rout' China Last Year; White House Says 'Can't Confirm That'
Did US Intel Help India 'Rout' China Last Year; White House Says 'Can't Confirm That'

Last Updated: March 21, 2023, 05:10 IST

Washington, US

US News said that India was able to repel a Chinese military incursion in border territory in the high Himalayas late last year (Representational Image: PTI)

Washington for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of a PLA incursion

The White House on Monday refused to confirm a news report that the United States provided crucial intelligence to the Indian military last year that helped it successfully tackle the Chinese “incursions”.

“No, I can’t confirm that,” John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House told reporters at a press briefing when asked about the news report.

In its report, the US News said that India was able to repel a Chinese military incursion in border territory in the high Himalayas late last year due to unprecedented intelligence-sharing with the US military, an act that caught China’s People’s Liberation Army off-guard.

In the report titled “US Intel Helped India Rout China in 2022 Border Clash", the US News said Washington for the first time provided real-time details to its Indian counterparts of the Chinese positions and force strength in advance of a PLA incursion.

The report added that the information included actionable satellite imagery and was more detailed and delivered more quickly than anything the US had previously shared with the Indian military.

“They were waiting. And that’s because the U.S. had given India everything to be fully prepared for this. It demonstrates a test case of the success of how the two militaries are now cooperating and sharing intelligence,” an unnamed identified was quoted as saying by the daily.

(With PTI inputs)

first published:March 21, 2023, 04:55 IST
last updated:March 21, 2023, 05:10 IST
