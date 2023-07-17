‘Didn’t Sign Doha Peace Deal with Pak’: Taliban Lashes Out at Islamabad on TTP Issue

Pakistan’s political establishment and the army are worried that the attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) will most likely continue after the interim government in Afghanistan led by the Taliban said they did not sign the Doha Peace Agreement with Pakistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told BBC Pashto earlier this week that the terrorist group did not sign the peace accord with Islamabad. The Doha Peace Agreement was an agreement between the US and the Taliban which addressed four issues, which were reducing violence, withdrawing foreign troops, starting intra-Afghan negotiations, and guaranteeing Afghanistan won’t again become a refuge for terrorists, according to the think tank, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).

Mujahid’s statement to BBC Pashto came in response to Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks where he alleged that the Taliban is not fulfilling its obligations under the deal.

Mujahid, however, also said Pakistan was a “Muslim and brother country” and denied that Afghanistan’s soil is now a safe haven for terrorists.

Pakistan, troubled by the increasing attacks led by the TTP, said that it was concerned that terrorists have found a safe haven in the neighbouring country.

The Pakistan Army threatened that it will take an “effective response" two days after 12 of its soldiers died in a series of attacks.

“(The army) has serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan,” the Pakistan Army said.

“A fair interpretation of Kabul’s statement. Irrespective of Afghanistan’s stance, Pakistan stands resolute in uprooting terrorism from its soil, whatever the source. This is regardless of whether or not Kabul has the will to reign in militants from within its borders,” Khawaja Asif said in a tweet on Sunday, commenting on the news.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Farhatullah Babar called the development ‘disturbing’.

At least 850 people have died all over Pakistan due to attacks launched by the TTP. The group revoked the ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022. After that the TTP carried out a deadly bomb blast at a mosque in Peshawar and in another major attack it targeted the police headquarters in Karachi.