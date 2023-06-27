CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sikh Killed in PakGerman PoliticsVladimir PutinYevgeny PrigozhinRussian Spies in Switzerland
Home » World » Dieselgate: Ex-Audi Boss Rupert Stadler Convicted of Fraud in Diesel Emissions Scandal
1-MIN READ

Dieselgate: Ex-Audi Boss Rupert Stadler Convicted of Fraud in Diesel Emissions Scandal

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 15:07 IST

Berlin, Germany

Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a regional court room and waits for the verdict in Munich, Germany. (Image: AP Photo)

Rupert Stadler, former CEO of German car manufacturer Audi, sits in a regional court room and waits for the verdict in Munich, Germany. (Image: AP Photo)

Stadler becomes the highest-ranking executive in the world who was convicted on accusations of cheating on emission test scores of cars.

A German court found ex-Audi boss Rupert Stadler guilty of fraud in connection with the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal Tuesday, making him the highest-ranking executive convicted over cars that cheated on emissions tests with the help of illegal software.

The Munich regional court handed Stadler a suspended prison sentence of 21 months and ordered him to pay a large fine as part of an agreement between his lawyers, the judge and prosecutors after he pleaded guilty last month, German news agency dpa reported.

The former head of Volkswagen’s luxury division admitted wrongdoing and regret for his failure to keep rigged cars off the market even after the scandal had become public knowledge.

Three lower-ranking managers also took plea deals in the 2 1/2-year-long trial in Munich.

Stadler had been charged with fraud and false certification by prosecutors who said he let cars with rigged software be sold even after the scheme was uncovered by the US Environmental Protection Agency in September 2015.

The scandal cost Volkswagen more than $30 billion in fines and settlements and saw two US executives sent to prison.

It pushed the entire auto industry away from reliance on diesel engines, which had been almost half the auto market in Europe, and helped accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. rupert stadler
  2. audi
  3. emissions
first published:June 27, 2023, 15:07 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 15:07 IST