'Doesn't Expect it to Work, But...': PayPal Co-founder Signs Up to be Frozen After Death for Revival

Billionaire Technology investor Peter Thiel said he plans to be cryogenically frozen after his death so that he can be potentially revived in the future, though he is sceptical if the technology actually works.

Peter Thiel, the billionaire who co-founded PayPal, Palantir Technologies and Founders Fund and has a total net worth of over $8 billion, currently ranks 275th on Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He co-founded PayPal in 1998 with Elon Musk.

Thiel made the revelation at a podcast last week, but added that he is still sceptical if the technology actually works, New York Post reported.

“Is it true that you’re signed up to be cryonically preserved when you die so that you might be brought back to life in the future?” journalist Bari Weiss asked Thiel on her podcast last week.

He responded in the affirmative that he will freeze his body after he dies and said, “Yes, but I think of it more as an ideological statement.”

“I don’t necessarily expect it to work, but I think it’s the sort of thing we’re supposed to try to do,” the American venture capitalist added.

He denied that he has signed up his loved ones too for cryogenic freezing.

“I’m not convinced it works. It’s more, I think we need to be trying these things. It’s not there yet,” he said on the podcast.

As per an old report in The Telegraph, he had signed on with Alcor for a deep cryogenic deep freeze after he dies.

Earlier in March, Peter Thiel, a major donor for the Republican Party with libertarian leanings, said he has no plans to donate to candidates running for the 2024 US presidential election, Bloomberg reported. He was a key backer of Donald Trump during the 2016 polls, donating $1.3 million to support Trump.

However, Thiel is not the only one betting big on life-extending technologies. Sam Altman, the CEO of ChatGPT creator OpenAI, recently invested $180 million in a firm aiming to extend the human lifespan by 10 years.

Bryan Johnson, a biotech pioneer, is undergoing an expensive medical regimen costing up to $2 million a year to have the body of an 18-year-old.

