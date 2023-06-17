CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Russia-UkraineBiden GaffeGreece Refugee DisasterFox NewsBoris Johnson
Home » World » Donald Triplett, Famously Known as ‘Case 1’ for Being The First Person Diagnosed with Autism, Dies
1-MIN READ

Donald Triplett, Famously Known as ‘Case 1’ for Being The First Person Diagnosed with Autism, Dies

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

Associated Press

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 08:20 IST

FOREST, Mississippi

Donald Triplett, the Mississippi man known worldwide as “Case 1,” the first person to be diagnosed with autism died Thursday. (Image: WLBV-TV/AP)

Donald Triplett, the Mississippi man known worldwide as “Case 1,” the first person to be diagnosed with autism died Thursday. (Image: WLBV-TV/AP)

Donald Triplett, also known as ‘Don’ to fellow colleagues, was a banker in Bank of Forest, a city 40 kms from capital Mississippi.

The Mississippi man known as “Case 1," the first person to be diagnosed with autism, has died.

Donald G. Triplett was the subject of a book titled “In a Different Key," a PBS documentary film, BBC news magazine installment and countless medical journal articles.

But to employees at the Bank of Forest, in a small city about 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Jackson, he was simply “Don," WLBT-TV reported.

Triplett died Thursday, confirmed Lesa Davis, the bank’s senior vice president. He was 89.

Triplett worked for 65 years at the bank where his father Beamon Triplett was a primary shareholder.

“Don was a remarkable individual," CEO Allen Breland said of Triplett, who was known as a fiercely independent savant. “And he kept things interesting."

Triplett, a 1958 graduate of Millsaps College, enjoyed golf and travel and was frequently flying to exotic locales, Breland said.

“He was in his own world, but if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator," he told the television station.

Triplett’s autism diagnosis arose from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a Johns Hopkins researcher in Baltimore containing telling observations by his parents about his aptitudes and behavior. The letter remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

Oliver Triplett, Triplett’s nephew, told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate that his uncle’s story offers hope to parents of children who are different.

“They can see Don and a community who embraced him," he said. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives."

Funeral services for Triplett will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
About the Author
Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Shankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issues. He is an Arsenal fan, and in his free time, he enjoys exploring of...Read More
Tags:
  1. Autism
  2. autism awareness
  3. Mississippi
first published:June 17, 2023, 08:20 IST
last updated:June 17, 2023, 08:20 IST