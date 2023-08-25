Trump Arrest LIVE: Former US President Booked in Georgia Election Case, Mug Shot Released

Live now
Curated By: Rohit
Last Updated: August 25, 2023, 07:29 IST
Atlanta, US
Trump Arrest LIVE Georgia Case: Donald Trump was booked at an Atlanta jail on Thursday on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
Before boarding his private plane at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport after the booking, Trump repeated his claim that the prosecution – along with prosecutors in the other indictments he faces – is politically motivated. “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he told reporters. “I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows
Former US President Donald Trump has posted for the first time on X, formerly known as Twitter, since the final days of his term in office.
https://t.co/MlIKklPSJT pic.twitter.com/Mcbf2xozsY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2023
As former President Donald Trump was arrested in Atlanta, US President Joe Biden said he had spoken with Ukraine’s president on Friday and issued a fresh appeal for contributions to his 2024 re-election campaign “apropos of nothing.”
Donald Trump’s team had discussed the former president’s mug shot prior to him taking it at the Fulton County jail Thursday evening, two sources familiar with the discussions told CNN.
He wanted to appear “defiant” in the shot, and purposefully chose not to smile, the report said.
The Georgia case – and the other three criminal cases Donald Trump faces – will take a long time to head to trial, according to former US federal prosecutor Joseph Moreno.
Moreno told BBC that “anybody who thinks these trials are going to happen in the next few months is crazy”.
After getting booked in the Georgia election case, former US President Donald Trump decried his innocence and alleged “election interference”.
“You should be able to challenge an election. I believe the election was a rigged election,” he told reporters who were waiting outside his plane. “I did nothing wrong and everybody knows it.”
The police mug shot taken of Donald Trump as he was arrested in Georgia was released to the media Thursday, showing the former US president glowering at the camera.
Trump was arrested at the Fulton County jail on racketeering and conspiracy charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election results. He was released on a $200,000 bond.
Former US president Donald Trump decried a “travesty of justice” following his formal arrest Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia, calling the case against him “election interference.”
“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong,” he told reporters as he prepared to fly out of Atlanta after being booked at the Fulton County Jail.
Former US President Donald Trump was booked at Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail, which was ringed by a tight security perimeter as hordes of journalists and dozens of the Republican’s supporters flocked to the facility.
Donald Trump was formally arrested Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges in Georgia, as the former US president battles his fourth criminal indictment while seeking reelection to the White House.
Trump, 77, already has entered uncharted territory as the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges, even as he mounts another campaign for the White House next year. Far from damaging his candidacy, however, the four cases filed against him have only bolstered his standing among Republican voters. He holds a commanding polling lead in the race for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in the November 2024 election.
Dozens of supporters, waving Trump banners and American flags, jostled for a glimpse as Trump arrived at the jail. Among the Trump backers gathered outside was Georgia U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of the former president’s most loyal congressional allies.
The mug shot, which was not immediately made available, adds Trump to the ranks of gangster Al Capone, crooner Frank Sinatra and other high-profile Americans who have posed for jailhouse photographs. The image is certain to be circulated widely by Trump’s foes and supporters alike.
Trump faces 13 felony counts in the Georgia case, including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss and setting up an illegitimate slate of electors to undermine the formal congressional certification of Biden’s 2020 victory.
On Wednesday, Trump’s leading rivals in the race for the Republican presidential nomination met in Milwaukee for their first debate. Trump skipped that event, instead sitting for a pre-taped interview with conservative commentator Tucker Carlson aimed at siphoning away viewers.