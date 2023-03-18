Donald Trump Claims He Will Be Arrested Next Week, Urges Protesters to ‘Take Nation Back’

Former US President Donald Trump has claimed that he would be arrested next week on Tuesday based on a “leak" from the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

According to his post on Truth Social, Trump, referring to himself, said the “leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week.”

Trump also posted urging his supporters to come together to protest against the arrest if it happens. “Protest, take our nation back,” Trump said in another post.

His post comes amid reports that indicate that the Manhattan District Attorney’s office is preparing to issue an indictment for alleged hush money payments Trump made to a porn star as a presidential candidate in 2016.

According to Reuters, a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office began presenting evidence to a grand jury investigating a $130,000 payment that Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer, made to porn star Stormy Daniels when Trump was the presidential candidate for the 2016 elections.

Prosecutors are reportedly still weighing whether to charge Trump in the case.

However, if Trump is indicted, the 76-year-old would become the first former president to be charged with a crime.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had an affair with Trump a decade earlier. Trump has denied the affair happened.

(With Reuters Inputs)

