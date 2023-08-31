CHANGE LANGUAGE
Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Racketeering Case
1-MIN READ

Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty in Georgia Election Racketeering Case

Published By: Saurabh Verma

Associated Press

Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 21:12 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Trump after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on August 24, 2023. (AP)

The Republican presidential frontrunner, who faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, entered his plea in a court filing waiving his right to appear at an arraignment scheduled for Wednesday next week

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty and waived arraignment in the case accusing him and others of illegally trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

That means he won’t have to show up for an arraignment hearing that Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee had set for next week.

Trump and 18 others were charged earlier this month in a 41-count indictment that outlines an alleged scheme to subvert the will of Georgia voters who had chosen Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican incumbent in the presidential election.

Several other people charged in the indictment had already waived arraignment in filings with the court, saving them a trip to the courthouse in downtown Atlanta. Trump previously travelled to Georgia on August 24 to turn himself in at the Fulton County Jail, where he became the first former president to have a mug shot taken.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
