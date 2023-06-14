Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty to Mishandling US Government Secrets

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to mishandling US government secrets in the classified documents case in a historic first appearance Tuesday in federal court in Maimi.

Trump denied dozens of criminal counts of willfully mishandling government secrets and scheming to prevent their return. “We are certainly entering a plea of not guilty," Todd Blanche, Trump’s attorney was quoted as saying by AFP.

Former US President’s co-defendant and personal aide Walt Nauta also entered a “not guilty" plea. Soon after Donald Trump was allowed to leave the court today with no travel conditions set for his bail.

Trump arrived in the courthouse, he was placed under arrest in the historic secret documents case by deputy US Marshals and his booking process and that of his co-defendant Walt Nauta was completed.

Trump arrived at the federal courthouse in Miami to formally surrender to authorities ahead of his court appearance on charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Trump’s motorcade arrived at the courthouse shortly before he’s scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge, a stunning moment in American history days after he became the first former president charged with federal crimes.

It’s the second criminal case Trump is facing as he seeks to reclaim the White House in 2024. He’s also accused in New York state court of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign. After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.

(With AP input)