'Public Knows Who I Am': Donald Trump Says He Will Skip Republican Presidential Debates

Former US President and GOP frontrunner Donald Trump said Sunday he will skip this week’s first Republican presidential debate, arguing that Americans know him well so there’s no need for him to participate in a public showdown. He referred to his ‘successful record’ as president and what he described as his popularity among the American people as the main reason for missing Wednesday’s event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“The public knows who I am and what a successful Presidency I had,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social. “I will therefore not be doing the debates!"

Before the inaugural debate in the 2024 race for the Republican presidential nomination, the former president highlighted the latest wave of polls positioning him significantly ahead of the Republican field. This includes a CBS News poll published on Sunday, revealing that 62 percent of those surveyed would vote for him, even though he has faced four indictments this year.

In the CBS poll, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis emerged as Trump’s closest contender at 16 percent. The remaining candidates in the field are polling in the single digits. Trump remarked that DeSantis is “crashing like an ailing bird." Following DeSantis is tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy.

US media reports said that Trump explored various debate counterprogramming options, including an interview with ex-Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who now hosts on the platform previously called Twitter. Ahead of the announcement, Carlson was seen at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. The taped interview, set to air Wednesday, was one of several alternatives Trump had discussed, according to the Associated Press.

He considered showing up in Milwaukee last minute, attending the debate but offering live commentary on his Truth Social site, calling into different networks, or holding a rally. This decision underscores Trump’s ongoing conflict with Fox, once a staunch supporter but now perceived as favoring rival Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Trump’s move also took place without notifying the Republican National Committee of his plans.

This is not the first time Trump has chosen to skip a major GOP debate. During his 2016 campaign, Trump decided to forgo the final GOP primary face-off before the Iowa caucuses and instead held his own campaign event.

Aside from Trump, several lesser-known rivals will not attend the debate as they could not fulfill the threshold set by the Republican National Committee (RNC). In a bid to qualify, candidates must have received contributions from at least 40,000 individual donors, with at least 200 unique donors in 20 or more states. They also must poll at least 1 percent in three designated national polls, or a mix of national and early-state polls, between July 1 and August 21.

Candidates who have met the qualifications include Ron DeSantis, former US vice president Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

(With agency inputs)