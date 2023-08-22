Donald Trump Surrenders: Former Prez to Turn Himself in on Aug 24 in Georgia

Donald Trump Surrenders: Former US President Donald Trump said he will turn himself in on Thursday in Georgia to face the racketeering and other charges levelled against him for mounting an illegal bid to overturn the 2020 US election results.

Donald Trump on Monday took to his social media platform, Truth Social, and said that he will be arrested by ‘Radical Left District Attorney Fani Willis’.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be ARRESTED by a Radical Left District Attorney, Fani Willis, who is overseeing one of the greatest Murder and Violent Crime DISASTERS in American History,” Trump posted.

“In my case, the trip to Atlanta is not for ‘Murder,’ but for making a PERFECT PHONE CALL! She campaigned, and is continuing to campaign, and raise money on, this WITCH HUNT. This is in strict coordination with Crooked Joe Biden’s DOJ. It is all about ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” he further wrote.

The former president has on several occasions since his arraignment attacked the African American judge for bringing the charges against him and handing him his fourth indictment.

Donald Trump will turn himself in at a Fulton County jail.

Trump along with 18 co-conspirators were charged under the state’s Racketeer Influenced Corrupt Organizations (RICO) law - a law reserved for organised crimes and mafia syndicates and was given until August 25 noon to surrender to Georgia authorities.

Donald Trump, prosecutors allege, orchestrated a “criminal enterprise” to remain president. There are other charges also in the indictment along with the RICO charge.

Trump claims he has not participated in any wrongdoing. He agreed to a bond set at $200,000, US-based media outlets reported.

The order also subjects Trump to stricter rules than his co-defendants, forbidding him from intimidating any co-defendants or witnesses via “indirect threat of any nature” while specifying that the order also includes posts on social media.

“The Defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said.

“The above shall include, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media," the judge added.