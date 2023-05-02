CHANGE LANGUAGE
Donald Trump to Appear at CNN Town Hall in New Hampshire Next Week
May 02, 2023

Donald Trump to Appear at CNN Town Hall in New Hampshire Next Week

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 02:11 IST

Washington US

Former US President Donald Trump last month addressed his supporters at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury. (Photo: Reuters)

Former US President Donald Trump last month addressed his supporters at Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida after his indictment by a Manhattan grand jury. (Photo: Reuters)

The event, scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on May 10 and hosted by Kaitlan Collins

Former US President Donald Trump will be participating in a presidential town hall next week in New Hampshire, the network announced on Monday.

The event, scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET on May 10 and hosted by Kaitlan Collins, CNN reported.

It will feature Trump answering questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary.

While Trump is the present front-runner in the Republican field, he is currently facing indictments in Manhattan related to hush money payments made during the 2016 campaign.

The former US President is also facing a lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll, who alleges sexual assault by Trump in the mid-1990s.

The town hall will be available for pay TV subscribers to stream live via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps, and will be available on demand beginning May 11.

