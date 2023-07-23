Donald Trump Would Defeat Joe Biden in US Presidential Polls If It Were Held Now: Poll

Former US President Donald Trump would defeat incumbent Joe Biden if the presidential race were held now, winning by a five-percentage-point margin in a head-to-head matchup. As per a Harvard-Harris poll released on Friday, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is gaining ground on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, trailing by only two points after an eight-point surge in the polls.

In a hypothetical race against US Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump would lead by a more significant margin of seven percent. The survey, conducted with 2,068 registered voters, reflects a widespread sense of discontent across the country for both major party candidates, with 70 percent seeking an alternative option, according to the New York Post.

A majority of respondents agreed that President Biden was mentally unfit to continue serving as President, with 59 percent expressing doubts about his fitness for office, mainly GOP voters at 85 percent. Moreover, 68 percent of respondents believe Biden is too old to hold the presidency.

Trump remains ahead in the Republican presidential primary, despite the rise of Ramaswamy. In a head-to-head match between DeSantis and Trump for the Republican nomination, the former President is projected to win with a landslide victory, garnering 63 percent of the vote.

The poll also sought opinions on favorability towards political figures, with Robert F Kennedy Jr. topping the list with a favorable rating of 47 percent and an unfavorable rating of 26 percent. Donald Trump followed with a favorable rating of 45 percent but a higher unfavorable rating of 49 percent.

Earlier this month, a survey by Echelon Insights found that 48 percent of swing state voters would support Trump in next year’s election, compared to 41 percent favoring Biden. However, in a straight head-to-head nationwide poll, Biden is slightly ahead of Trump by 45 percent to 44 percent.

Among likely Democratic voters, 60 percent said they would “definitely" or “probably" back Biden in a Democratic presidential primary, while 33 percent would support a different Democratic candidate, and 7 percent were unsure.