Trump Arraignment Updates: Ex-US President to Appear Before Court in 2020 Election Case

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 22:52 IST
Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)
Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump smiles as he speaks to his supporters in West Palm Beach, Florida, US. (Image: Reuters)
Trump is facing charges in the indictment for attempting to interefere in the vote count along with seeking to block the Congress from certfying the results.
Former United States President Donald Trump on Thursday headed towards Washington to be arraigned for his efforts to overturn the 2020 US presidential elections in his favour.
Trump is facing charges in the indictment for attempting to interefere in the vote count along with seeking to block the Congress from certifying the results.
He is set to appear in a court before a federal magistrate judege at around 4 p, ET, according to the US Department of Justice.
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More