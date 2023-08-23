CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Donald Trump’s Employee Implicated Him in Secret Docs Case after Firing Lawyer Paid By Ex-US Prez

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 13:56 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Yuscil Taveras, who worked as an IT director in Donald Trump’s Florida resort, changed his lawyer paid by a Trump-backing group and then recanted his statement. (Image: AP Photo)

Yuscil Taveras, who worked as an IT director in Donald Trump's Florida resort, changed his lawyer paid by a Trump-backing group and then recanted his statement. (Image: AP Photo)

Donald Trump’s IT director at the Mar-a-Lago, Yuscil Taveras, retracted his statements he gave where he sided with Trump but later withdrew his statement.

A witness in the Mar-a-Lago documents case recanted his earlier testimony saying it was false and then provided new information which led to former US President Donald Trump getting implicated in the classified documents case.

Yuscil Taveras, who worked as an IT director in Trump’s Florida resort, changed his testimony after he switched lawyers. Prosecutors led by special counsel Jack Smith told news outlet the Wall Street Journal.

He has been identified as Trump Employee 4 in legal documents.

Taveras was represented by Stanley Woodward, a lawyer who was on the payroll of Trump’s political-action committee, special counsel Jack Smith said on Tuesday (local time).

The special counsel in a filing outlined the apprehensions Justice Department has when it comes to conflicts of interest arising from the former president financing the lawyers for a number of co-defendants and potential witnesses, the Wall Street Journal said in a report.

Donald Trump’s Save America political-action committee is taking care of legal fees of several co-defendants and witnesses.

Donald Trump was indicted on June 8 by a grand jury with connection to the storing of documents at Mar-a-Lago. He was charged along with his aide Walt Nauta, who is also represented by Woodward.

When Woodward represented Taveras, the IT director at Mar-a-Lago, he did not recall any conversations regarding the security footage at Trump’s Florida resort and repeatedly denied that any such conversation took place.

Taveras came into the scene when Smith tried to find out if there were attempts to obstruct the investigation and found that Trump employee Carlos De Oliveira tried to enlist Taveras to delete security footage after a District of Columbia grand jury issued a subpoena for it because prosecutors wanted to access CCTV footage from Mar-a-Lago to better understand how classified documents were stored and who had access to them.

After listening to Taveras’ denial, the Justice Department informed him that he could be charged for making a false statement to the grand jury.

“Advising Trump Employee 4 to correct his sworn testimony would result in testimony incriminating Mr. Woodward’s other client, Nauta; but permitting Trump Employee 4’s false testimony to stand uncorrected would leave Trump Employee 4 exposed to criminal charges for perjury,” Smith’s office told Taveras in a letter.

When the chief federal judge in DC informed him that he could opt for a public defender if he wished, Taveras told the judge that he wanted to opt for a public defender.

Once he received the new counsel, he retracted his previous statement. “Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira, and Donald Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage,” the Justice Department said, according to the Wall Street Journal.

first published:August 23, 2023, 13:56 IST
last updated:August 23, 2023, 13:56 IST