Donald Trump's Lawyers Meet Prosecutor Ahead of Expected Indictment

Attorneys for Donald Trump met with the Justice Department special counsel’s office Thursday ahead of an expected indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, US media reported.

Two people with “direct" knowledge of the matter told NBC News that the attorneys were told to expect a new indictment of the former president, the Republican frontrunner in the 2024 election.

NBC said the lawyers were told that an indictment could be issued “as soon as today."

On July 18, Trump said he had received a letter from special counsel Jack Smith saying he was a target of the probe into January 6, 2021, when Trump supporters stormed Congress in a bid to prevent certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

US media reports said the letter cited three federal criminal statutes: conspiracy to defraud the United States; obstruction of an official proceeding and deprivation of rights.

Those could relate to schemes to pressure several states to change their vote counts so that Trump would be named the winner, and to created “fake electors" that would lead to Congress naming Trump as the overall election victor over Biden on January 6.

Trump has already been indicted and pleaded not guilty in two other criminal cases — for mishandling top secret government documents after leaving the White House and for allegedly paying 2016 election-eve hush money to a porn star.