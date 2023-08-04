‘Don’t Bribe…’: Who Is Gujarat-Born Judge Moxila Upadhyaya and What Was Her Warning to Trump

US magistrate judge Moxila Upadhyaya reminded former US president Donald Trump on Thursday during his arraignment on charges related to trying to overturn the 2020 election that he cannot bribe or influence witnesses, the Hill said in a report.

The Gujarat-born judge reminded Trump that during the arraignment proceedings any act of bribing, influencing or retaliating against witnesses is a crime.

The warning is noteworthy because the House committee that probed the 2021 January 6 Capitol Hill riots found out that Trump and his associates tried to contact and influence a witness in that probe, the Hill said in its report.

Judge Moxila Upadhyaya on Thursday presided over the former president Trump’s first appearance before a magistrate in the case over his alleged bid to overturn the 2020 election.

She recited each count against Trump, with the latter sat motionless with his head turned toward her, looking attentively, news agency AFP said.

Trump pleaded “not guilty”. “I can guarantee everybody that there will be a fair process and a fair trial in this case,” Moxila Upadhyaya replied when Trump’s legal team said they would need more time to look at the discovery presented before them by prosecutors, with the prosecutors demanding a trial without delay.

Who Is Moxila Upadhyaya?

Moxila Upadhyaya was born in Gujarat and raised near Kansas City, Missouri

Upadhyaya was appointed as a United States Magistrate Judge in September 2022. She won plaudits for her trial work representing clients in the Criminal Justice Clinic and was a member of the Administrative Law Review during her graduation, a PTI report said.

She served a two-year term as a law clerk to former Chief Judge of the DC Court of Appeals Eric T Washington after she graduated from the American University, Washington College of Law.

She completed her bachelors from Bachelor of Journalism, magna cum laude, from the Missouri School of Journalism and Bachelor of Arts, with honours in Latin, from the University of Missouri.

She worked with Venable LLP in Washington where she practised complex commercial and administrative litigation. She was a partner there and represented impoverished clients in post-conviction proceedings. The firm named her Pro Bono Lawyer of the Year in 2006 and the Mid-Atlantic Innocence Project awarded her the Defender of Innocence Award in 2009.

She is also a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation and served on the board of directors for the DC Access to Justice Foundation and Council for Court Excellence.