‘Don’t Force Us into Conflict, Will Skin You’: Pashtun Body’s Warning to Pakistan Army

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) in a show of power raised Pashtunistan and Afghanistan flags in Islamabad. The PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen also warned Pakistani generals to not stir up a conflict.

Pashteen said that Pakistan’s army and its military generals are traitors who neither follow the Pakistan constitution nor the rules laid down by Islam. “Do not force us into conflict. Pakistani army generals are traitors who do not follow the constitution nor follow Islam,” Pashteen said, according to CNN-News18.

“Ye jo dehshat-e-gardi hai, is ke peechey wardie hai! (Uniformed men are supporting terror),” Pashteen led the jalsa with these chants.

He also referred to the defeat of the Pakistan Army at the hands of the Indian Army in the 1971 Indo-Pak War which led to the creation of Bangladesh. “In 1971, Bengalis ripped Pakistan army’s pants, we Pashtuns and Balochis will peel their skins,” Pashteen said.

Another leader Imran Mazari said that “terrorists” are sitting inside Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

The protest march and the jalsa, however, was later met with brute force as police in Islamabad clamped down on PTM members. The jalsa was held to demand the release of the detained PTM activists and end targeted killings across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Following the clashes, several PTM workers were arrested.

It was initially supposed to be held outside of the Supreme Court of Pakistan but was later shifted to Tarnol, an area on the outskirts of Islamabad.

The jalsa attracted a large number of supporters.

“Don’t force us into a conflict with the state and the institution — if we come to Islamabad, you will not save the federal capital. Do not bully Pashtoons, we know how to respond,” Pashteen said.

Prominent human rights activist Imaan Mazari, daughter of former minister Shireen Mazari, alleged that Pakistan army headquarters are providing support to terrorists in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. She said real terrorists are sitting inside Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

She said that the Pakistan army wants war, not peace.