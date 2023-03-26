At least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighbourhoods.

The powerful storms, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 60 kilometres across Mississippi late Friday, slamming several towns along the way.

Visuals of the disaster showed debris of flattened and battered homes, commercial buildings and municipal offices. The tornado flattened entire blocks, obliterated houses reducing them to piles of rubble.

TV footage showed homes levelled and debris strewn across roads as emergency services attempted to get to those who needed help.

Survivors say that houses seem stacked on top of houses with vehicles on top of that.

Mississippi’s emergency management agency put the death toll at 25, and said dozens more were injured.

Preliminary information based on estimates from storm reports and radar data indicate the tornado was on the ground for more than an hour and traversed at least 170 miles (274 kilometers), said Lance Perrilloux, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Jackson, Mississippi, office.

Around 4,800 customers were without power in Mississippi, and nearly 11,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark in neighboring Alabama.

Mississippi is girding for more turbulent weather on Sunday, including damaging winds and hail, with the state’s emergency management agency warning that “tornadoes cannot be ruled out."

US President Joe Biden vowed to provide emergency support for victims of the devastating tornado.

“The images from across Mississippi are heartbreaking," he said in a statement. “We will do everything we can to help. We will be there as long as it takes."

According to a report in the Associated Press, the tornadoes ravaging parts of the Deep South were the deadliest in the state in more than a decade.

Read all the Latest News here