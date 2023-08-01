Drones Target Moscow Skyscraper Once Again, Russia Says ‘Terrorist Attack’ Foiled

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that Ukraine targeted a skyscraper in Russia’s capital Moscow using drones and Russian anti-aircraft units thwarted an alleged Ukrainian terrorist attack on Moscow on Tuesday.

“On the night of August 1st, an attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime with lethal drones on targets in Moscow and Moscow region was thwarted,’ the Russian defence ministry said in a separate statement. Sobyanin said that several drones were shot down overnight.

“Yet another (drone) was hit by radio-electronic equipment and, having run out of control, crashed on the territory of the complex of non-residential buildings at Moskva Citi,” the defence ministry further added.

The defence ministry said that two drones were downed in suburbs west of the city centre.

The mayor said the Moskva City complex was once again targeted. It was earlier targeted in a drone attack on Sunday.

Several square metres of the building’s glass facade high above the ground were destroyed by the impact. The drone damaged the facade on the 21st floor of the building. There are no reports of deaths or injuries.

Kyiv, keeping up with the practice of remaining tight-lipped regarding these attacks, did not comment on the issue. “One flew into the same tower at the Moskva Citi complex hit previously. The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square metres. (The) glazing was destroyed over 150 square metres,” Sobyanin was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Sobyanin further added that emergency services have reached the scene.

The attack led to the temporary closure of Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.

Moscow has accused Ukraine of carrying out drone strikes inside Russian territory in recent months, including an attack on the Kremlin, where Russian President Vladimir Putin lives earlier this May.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stopped short of taking responsibility and said attacks on Russian territory are an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process”.

The 2022 Russo-Ukrainian war has entered its 17th month and thousands have died and millions have been displaced as the war prolongs. This week hostilities increased after a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih led to the deaths of six people, including one minor, and injured 75.