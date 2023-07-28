Drug Smuggler Seizes Paris Airport Customs Officer's Gun, Shoots Her

A suspected Peruvian drug smuggler shot and wounded a customs officer with her own gun at Paris’s main international airport after being ordered to undergo a search, prosecutors said on Friday.

The suspected smuggler seized the agent’s service weapon and shot her in the waist at Charles-de-Gaulle airport on Thursday, regional prosecutors said.

The customs check had revealed the suspected smuggler was carrying three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of cocaine in her luggage.

The suspect, in her 20s, was detained and was being investigated for suspected attempted voluntary homicide on a state official and violating drugs laws, the prosecutors said.

The Valeurs Actuelles news magazine, which first reported the incident, said the customs agent was hospitalised but her life was not in danger.

The incident happened when the agent was escorting the young woman to the toilets. Another agent prevented a potentially more serious outcome by striking the perpetrator’s arm and forcing her to shoot lower than intended, the magazine added.