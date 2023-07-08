Dutch Govt Collapses After Coalition Fails to Agree on Migration, Elections Likely in Nov | Top Points

The Dutch government collapsed on Friday over “insurmountable" differences within the four-party coalition about how to check migration, a divisive issue that has split nations across Europe.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Netherlands’ longest-serving leader and one of Europe’s most experienced politicians, said days of crisis talks between the four parties failed to produce a deal.

The elections are expected to be held in mid-November, the Dutch election commission has said.

Here are the top updates in the story: