Dutch Man Kept Dead Body of 101-year-old Father in Freezer for 18 Months | Here's Why

In a shocking incident, an 82-year-old Dutch man kept his dead father’s body in a refrigerator for over a year because he “still wanted to talk to him" and “would miss him."

The man, a resident of the Dutch town of Landgraaf was found to have kept his father’s corpse in his freezer claiming he did so because he wanted to “still talk to him," local media reported.

The man said that his father passed away 18 months ago at the age of 101, but he was not ready to deal with the loss and yet kept his body with him.

As per The Independent report, the police discovered the body after a family doctor expressed worry about the health of the 101-year-old father. The elderly man was given one week to clean up the family’s house, which was discovered in a complete mess.

top videos

At the moment, the police suspect no foul play in the matter and said that the man’s mental health is being analysed.

“We are currently investigating the death of this person and why the remains were placed in a freezer. In the interest of the investigation, we are not making any statements about the relationship between the residents of the building at this time," the police said in a statement.