Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Strikes Off Canada's West Coast, No Injuries Reported
1-MIN READ

Earthquake of 6.0 Magnitude Strikes Off Canada's West Coast, No Injuries Reported

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 23:44 IST

Ottawa

It hit at 8.44 am local time (1544 GMT), according to USGS. (Image: Shutterstock)

The epicenter of the quake was just five miles (eight kilometers) deep in waters more than 140 miles southwest of Port McNeil, on Vancouver Island in the western province of British Columbia

A shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Canada Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, but there was no tsunami threat and no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The epicenter of the quake was just five miles (eight kilometers) deep in waters more than 140 miles southwest of Port McNeil, on Vancouver Island in the western province of British Columbia.

It hit at 8.44 am local time (1544 GMT), according to USGS.

One resident of Victoria on Vancouver Island told AFP they hadn’t felt it, while Natural Resources Canada seismic analyst Brindley Smith said the agency “does not expect any damage to buildings."

The region sees smaller quakes several times per year, he said. “Something approaching magnitude six is a little bit more unusual, but nothing to be stressed about," he added.

British Columbia emergency services tweeted that there was “no tsunami threat to BC."

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
