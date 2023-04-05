Economic Meltdown, Security & Imran Khan: Why Pakistan Can’t Afford Provincial Elections Next Month

Though the Supreme Court of Pakistan has fixed the provincial assembly elections in Punjab on May 14 but the question remains whether the polls will be held on the announced date due to the government’s repeated demands of full courts.

Federal Cabinet, however, has rejected the Supreme Court’s verdict to hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) had announced the judgment despite conflict of opinion among SC judges. The CJP may charge contempt of court on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and others for not following the court’s order.

The Sharif government is likely to file judicial reference against the CJP, which may lead to absolute anarchy in the country.

A judicial reference is a pending court action against referee for hearing, determination and reporting back to the court.

Financial Crisis & Security Concerns

The finance ministry has already said it will not release Rs 21 billion ($73.17 million) to the Election Commission by April 11 as ordered by the Supreme Court to organise provincial elections.

The Supreme Court’s order also highlights the tension between the top court and a government with a long tradition of politically active judiciary.

Meanwhile, after the banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off ceasefire on November 28, 2022, Pakistan has been hit by a wave of terrorism, mostly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and areas bordering Afghanistan, though recent events suggest the terrorists could reach further into the Pakistani heartland.

The ministry of defence has told the Election Commission and the Supreme Court that the Pakistan Army is not in a position to provide security for the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Establishment Doesn’t Want Elections

According to top sources, the Pakistani government does not want elections due to the popularity of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

If Pakistan goes to polls, Khan will win, according to the exit polls survey experts. And if Khan comes back to power, he will hold accountable many deep state factors.

On March 22, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delayed assembly polls in Punjab province by more than five months, citing the deteriorating security situation.

The court remarked that the ECP’s order wasted 13 days, saying the electoral body made an unconstitutional decision by shifting the date for the polls to October 8.

The verdict also directed the caretaker government to assist and provide resources to the electoral body for elections in Punjab.

Read all the Latest News here