Egypt's Foreign Ministry Says Embassy Staff Killed in Khartoum
Egypt’s Foreign Ministry Says Embassy Staff Killed in Khartoum

April 25, 2023

Cairo

Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (Reuters)

Smoke is seen rise from buildings during clashes between the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army in Khartoum North, Sudan. (Reuters)

The Sudanese army said the assistant administrative attache had been killed by fire from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces

Egypt’s foreign ministry said on Monday that the assistant administrative attache at its embassy in Khartoum has been killed amid fighting between rival military factions in the Sudanese capital.

“Muhammad El Gharrawi, was killed as he was driving to the embassy to follow up the procedures of the evacuations of the Egyptians stranded in Sudan,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Sudanese army, which originally reported that Egypt’s assistant military attache had been killed, corrected its statement, saying the assistant administrative attache had been killed by fire from the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist
