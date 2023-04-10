CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :UK-India Trade TalksChina War GamesTaiwanDalai LamaNorth Korea
Home » World » Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia Announces Holiday for Students; Oman, UAE, Qatar Plan for Long Weekend
1-MIN READ

Eid Al-Fitr 2023: Saudi Arabia Announces Holiday for Students; Oman, UAE, Qatar Plan for Long Weekend

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 12:51 IST

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Muslim worshippers perform the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on May 13, 2021. (AFP)

Muslim worshippers perform the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, on May 13, 2021. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia has also announced that the Eid Al-Fitr 2023 holiday will begin on Thursday (April 13), corresponding to the 22nd of Ramadan

With just over two weeks remaining for the holy month of Ramadan to end, the highly anticipated long weekend with Eid Al-Fitr festivity is approaching.

The holiday, celebrated after the holy month of Ramadan in the Hijri calendar, will also mark a long weekend of 2023. It is likely to start from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also announced that the Eid Al-Fitr 2023 holiday will begin on Thursday (April 13), corresponding to the 22nd of Ramadan.

According to a report in Saudi Gazette, Eid Al-Fitr is expected to begin on Friday, April 21. However, the exact date of Eid will be confirmed after the sighting of the moon.

RELATED NEWS

The country also announced that the classes will resume after the Eid holiday on April 26, corresponding to the 6th day of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

The report added that the academic year of 1444 AH of the Islamic calendar, which began in August 2022 and lasted for 185 school days, ends on June 22.

Other Middle Eastern countries including Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates will also celebrate the Eid Al-Fitr holidays from April 21 and ending on April 23.

Meanwhile, a massive surge in demand for air travel during the holiday is expected, with fares increasing by 100 percent just ahead of the long weekend.

A report in Khaleej Times said that inquiries and bookings for travel have already started, with budget destinations like Georgia and Azerbaijan selling out quickly.

Eid comes after Ramadan, which is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar and is observed as a time of fasting, spiritual reflection, devotion and increased charity.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
Majid Alam
Majid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on politics, policy, environment and health. He loves to combine data and mul...Read More
Tags:
  1. bahrain
  2. eid al fitr
  3. Kuwait
  4. oman
  5. qatar
  6. ramadan
  7. Saudi Arabia
  8. Shawwal
  9. United Arab Emirates
first published:April 10, 2023, 12:38 IST
last updated:April 10, 2023, 12:51 IST