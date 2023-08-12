Paris Eiffel Tower Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat, Says French Police

A security alert on Saturday led to the evacuation of three levels of the Eiffel Tower, France’s most iconic symbol located in central Paris. The tower, which welcomed 6.2 million visitors last year, was affected by the precautionary measures, reports said.

SETE, the organization responsible for managing the site, announced that bomb disposal experts and police were conducting a thorough search of the premises, which also encompasses a restaurant situated on one of the levels.

“It’s a usual procedure in this kind of situation which however is rare," a spokeswoman was quoted as saying.

Visitors were evacuated from both the three floors and the square under the monument shortly after 1:30 pm (1130 GMT).

The construction of the tower commenced in January 1887 and concluded on March 31, 1889. It welcomed a total of two million visitors during the World’s Fair of 1889.

(With inputs from AFP)