Eight Indian Fishermen Kerala Released by Iran, Who Strayed into Gulf Waters

Eight Indian fishermen detained by the Iranian authorities for allegedly entering their waters without permission have been released by the Middle East nation, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday. In a Malayalam Facebook post, Muraleedharan said natives of Anchuthengu in Kerala are also among the fishermen who were released by Iran recently.

The minister said the information about the fishermen’s release was given by the Ambassador of Iran to India, Iraj Elahi, who met him at his office in New Delhi on Wednesday. Muraleedharan thanked the Government of Iran for the release of the Indian fishermen. He also sought intervention for the early release of the remaining fishermen.

“Happy to meet the Ambassador of Iran to India H.E. Iraj Elahi at my Office. Discussed bilateral matters and consular issues. Thanked the Government of Iran for the release of 8 Indian fishermen recently. Sought intervention for early release of the remaining fishermen," Muraleedharan said in a tweet on Wednesday evening.

On June 29, Muraleedharan met the families of seven fishermen from Kerala at a church nearby Anchuthengu and assured them of all possible efforts to release them. Out of seven fishermen from Kerala, five are from Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram district, and two are from Paravur in Kollam district.

The fishermen who went out for fishing from Ajman in the Gulf lost their way and entered Iranian waters. They were taken into custody by Iran.