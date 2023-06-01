Eight Injured in 'Uninterrupted' Attacks on Russian Border Region: Governor

“Uninterrupted shelling" hit a town in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine on Thursday and injured eight people, the governor said.

“Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling" with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, accusing Ukrainian forces of bombarding “the centre and periphery" of the town.

“Eight people were injured. There were no fatalities," he said, revising his earlier toll of five.

“Of course, the life of civilians and of the population is threatened," he said, adding that evacuations would commence “once the situation is calmer".

“The enemy has not penetrated on Belgorod’s soil," he said.