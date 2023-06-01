CHANGE LANGUAGE
Eight Injured in 'Uninterrupted' Attacks on Russian Border Region: Governor
1-MIN READ

Eight Injured in 'Uninterrupted' Attacks on Russian Border Region: Governor

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 12:32 IST

Moscow, Russia

A rescuer works at a site of a clinic heavily destroyed by a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine May 26, 2023. (Image: Reuters)

Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram

“Uninterrupted shelling" hit a town in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine on Thursday and injured eight people, the governor said.

“Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling" with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, accusing Ukrainian forces of bombarding “the centre and periphery" of the town.

“Eight people were injured. There were no fatalities," he said, revising his earlier toll of five.

    “Of course, the life of civilians and of the population is threatened," he said, adding that evacuations would commence “once the situation is calmer".

    “The enemy has not penetrated on Belgorod’s soil," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
