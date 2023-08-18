Elon Musk Endorses Vivek Ramaswamy Again, Says US Prez Candidate 'States His Beliefs Clearly'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once more indirectly backed Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, praising the GOP hopeful’s ability to articulate his views. This endorsement adds to Musk’s earlier recognition of Ramaswamy as a ‘promising candidate,’ all of which occurred within the same day.

While support from the world’s richest man may not be explicit, it arrives at a critical juncture as Ramaswamy prepares to face off against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the upcoming GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.

He states his beliefs clearly. https://t.co/SjpuXLCFpo— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2023

On Thursday, popular US host Tucker Carlson described Ramaswamy as a candidate “worth listening to," as he posted a 45-minute interview with the Indian American candidate on social media platform X. In response to this post, Elon Musk said, “He is a very promising candidate." While Musk has previously shown support for Ramaswamy, he has also openly expressed his inclination toward DeSantis.

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy?

The 38-year-old biotech entrepreneur has emerged as the youngest major GOP presidential contender. Hailing from Ohio with Indian immigrant roots, he holds degrees from Harvard and Yale. Founder of a biotech firm and asset management company, his book “Woke, Inc." gained attention, leading to appearances on Fox.

He criticises “ESG" and champions values like faith, patriotism, and family. Ramaswamy addresses diverse topics confidently, drawing praise for intellect and oratory. He claims to outdo Trump in cutting federal bureaucracy by 75 percent, gaining new donors’ support. Reshaping politics, he rallies 40 percent of first-time GOP donors, determined to redefine the landscape.

What qualities does Musk seek in a US President?

Back in May, Elon expressed his preference for a “normal human being" with effective managerial skills to hold the position of the next US president. In a recent MSNBC interview, Musk commented on his wish for a leader who can efficiently execute tasks and make decisions, emphasizing the importance of executive capabilities rather than solely aligning with specific beliefs.

He cited the analogy of being better off with individuals chosen randomly from a phone book for governance. Musk emphasised the significance of having a competent executive to lead the nation, comparing the role to that of a CEO in managing America’s affairs.