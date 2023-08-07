Elon Musk Reveals His Strategy Ahead of Epic Cage Fight Challenge With Zuckerberg

Space X CEO Elon Musk and Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘Cage-Fight Challenge’ is creating heavy buzz among social media users as both the tycoons have been updating their fans and supporters on details.

While speculations about the much-anticipated challenge are rife, Musk in a recent post revealed his fighting style if the competition does happen.

In the post, Musk said that he will adopt WWE as his fighting style for the ‘Cage-Fight Challenge.’

Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

He retweeted a post shared by the official Twitter handle of WWE. The video from the WWE ring came with a caption: ‘No way!!! #TribalCombat #SummerSlam’ to which he responded ‘Am going with @WWE as my fighting style."

Updating fans about his preparations for the challenge, Musk shared that he has been ‘lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight.’

“I am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don’t have time to work out, so I just bring them to work," another tweet read.

Am lifting weights throughout the day, preparing for the fight. Don't have time to work out, so I just bring them to work. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

Later, a fun banter began between the two after Zuckerberg in response to Musk’s weight-lifting tweet said he has been waiting for the date for the challenge.

“I am ready today. I suggested Aug 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn’t confirmed. Not holding my breath," Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads.

On Sunday, Musk announced that his cage fight with the Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be live-streamed on the social media platform X owned by him.

Musk’s Response to Zuckerberg’s Delay Claim

Musk in another post said that he is facing some health crisis and is awaiting to undergo surgery before participating in the competition.

The SpaceX mogul in a tweet revealed that he was about to get an MRI done on his neck and upper back soon. He further added that depending on the results, a date for the final exhibition showdown can be finalised between the tech billionaires.

Exact date is still in flux. I'm getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023

“Exact date is still in flux. I’m getting an MRI of my neck & upper back tomorrow. May require surgery before the fight can happen. Will know this week," posted Elon Musk on X while replying to Zuckerberg’s claims of delay.