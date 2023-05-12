Is Linda Yaccarino of NBCUniversal the New Twitter CEO Found by Elon Musk?

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform and its newly named X Corporation parent.

Musk, who announced the news on Twitter, said his role will shift in the company to focus more on the product, software, and sysops.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops," he tweeted.

Musk, however, did not name the candidate. But said that “she will be starting in about 6 weeks."

However, The Wall Street Journal reported that Linda Yaccarino, the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, is in discussions to become the new CEO of Twitter.

With over a decade of experience at NBCUniversal, Yaccarino has been a strong advocate for improving advertising measurement and played a crucial role in the successful launch of NBCUniversal’s ad-supported Peacock streaming service.

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors’ concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter.

Tesla Inc shares jumped 2.4% in volume spike on the news, according to Reuters news agency.

Last October, Elon Musk acquired the social network for a whopping $44 billion. This purchase came after his initial offer to buy the company in April 2022.

Following the completion of the acquisition, Musk assumed the role of CEO and promptly replaced Twitter’s former CEO, Parag Agrawal, as well as other top executives.

In November, he made the decision to downsize the company by letting go of half of its workforce.

