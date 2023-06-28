Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg Cage Fight: 'A No-Win Situation' as Per Musk's Father

What was once dismissed as mere Twitter name-calling and hearsay is now evolving into a cage fight between the world’s two wealthiest billionaires.

Reports of a potential bout between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg emerged after the Tesla CEO expressed his willingness for a cage fight on Twitter. Zuckerberg escalated the situation by responding: “Send me location."

Musk suggested “Vegas Octagon" as the venue, drawing attention from UFC President Dana White. The exchange continues to generate excitement but not all people are happy about this fight.

“The thing is if this crazy fight goes ahead, if Elon beats this guy, Elon will be called a bully, being so much heavier and taller, while if he loses, the humiliation would be total," Musk’s father, Errol, 77, told The Sun (UK).

“It’s a no-win situation for Elon. I think Elon has got himself into a difficult situation as a result of high school behavior. They both have," he added.

Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk, shares similar sentiments to Errol, echoing her disapproval of her son engaging in a cage fight.

In a conversation with American podcaster Lex Fridman who recently trained with Mark Zuckerberg, Maye cautioned against encouraging a fight between the two tech leaders.

Despite Maye’s disapproval, the situation appears to have escalated beyond control.

In the build-up to the fight, Musk joked about his fighting skills and workout routine, suggesting that the fight may not be serious.

“I have this great move that I call ‘The Walrus’, where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing,” Musk twitted.

But now Musk has roped in UFC legend Georges St-Pierre, one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time, to help him fight Zuckerberg.

@elonmusk I’m a huge fan of yours and it would be an absolute honor to help you and be your training partner for the challenge against Zuckerberg 👊😁— Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) June 24, 2023

The UFC legend, who called himself a fan of Musk, expressed his wish to train him.

Musk readily accepted the offer. So I guess, the fight is on.