Elon Musk Works in Twitter HQ with 2 Bodyguards Who also Accompany Him to Washrooms: Report

An engineer who works at Twitter told the BBC earlier this week that owner Elon Musk has employed bodyguards who follow him all over the office and even to the restroom, while adding that the workplace is disorganised.

“Wherever he goes in the office, there are at least two bodyguards – very bulky, tall, Hollywood movie bodyguards,” the engineer said.

Speaking to the BBC, he said that things may look like it is fine on the outside but the state of the office is in shambles. The engineer said that harassment on the platform has increased after Musk’s takeover.

He pointed out that after Elon Musk’s takeover there has been a 69% rise in misogynistic and abusive profiles and hate has spiked on the site and trolls have a ‘free reign’ and are more active.

While speaking to the BBC, the engineers pointed out that rape survivors were also being targeted after Musk’s takeover. The head of the content design, who was responsible for the safety measures, said she resigned as her entire team was disbanded.

The people mentioned above told the BBC that there are concerns that child sexual exploitation is increasing on Twitter. The targeted campaigns harassing certain individuals now remain undetected.

They said a new person who lacks the required expertise is now doing what a team of 20 people did earlier, adding that it leaves room for “much more risk, many more possibilities of things that can go wrong”.

“There are so many things broken and there’s nobody taking care of it, that you see this inconsistent behaviour,” the engineer told BBC, while adding that Twitter grew chaotic because Musk does not trust Twitter staff.

The people above said that cleaning and catering workers were fired and Musk even attempted to office plants to staff. A person involved in combating disinformation by actors sponsored by states said his team was decimated.

“Twitter might have been the refuge where journalists would go out and have their voice be heard and be critical of the government. But I’m not sure that’s going to be the case anymore,” Ray Serrato told the BBC.

