EU Agrees New Measures Targeting Russia Sanctions Evasion

The European Union on Wednesday agreed an 11th package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including measures aimed at clamping down on evasion of restrictions already in place.

Sweden, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency, said the new measures were approved at a meeting of EU ambassadors in Brussels.

As part of the package, the bloc has put three Hong Kong-based companies on a list of firms to which the EU restricts exports of sensitive technologies, a document seen by AFP showed.

Five companies from mainland China included in an earlier proposal were dropped from the list, a diplomat said, after Beijing pushed Brussels to take them off.

The 27-nation EU has hit Moscow with an unprecedented swathe of sanctions since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the war on Ukraine last February.

But European diplomats concede the bloc has now come close to reaching the limit on broad measures all EU countries are willing to agree.

Brussels has now turned its attention to closing the loopholes in the sanctions already in place.

The EU is seeking to crack down on the re-exportation via third countries to Russia of sensitive technology that can be used on the battlefield, such as microchips.

European officials have complained that countries including Turkey, the UAE, and ex-Soviet states in the Caucasus and Central Asia have seen a huge increase in sanctioned goods they import.

Companies in Armenia, Iran, Uzbekistan and the United Arab Emirates are also on the list of those subject to export restrictions.

In a bid to convince third countries to crack down on sensitive tech going to Russia, the EU is establishing a measure that allows it to restrict certain exports to states that don’t cooperate.

It is also introducing a ban on ships suspected of receiving secretive transfers of Russian oil out at sea from accessing EU ports.

As part of the latest package, the EU has placed a further 71 individuals and 33 individuals on a visa ban and asset freeze blacklist.

Those include senior Russian military officers, figures linked to the Wagner mercenary group, those involved in mobilising Russian forces and state propagandists.

The latest measures were delayed by weeks of wrangling as Budapest and Athens complained about Ukraine adding Hungarian and Greek firms to a name-and-shame list of companies still doing business in Russia.