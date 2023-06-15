CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Pakistan CyclonePM Modi's US Visit Bali Tourist RestrictionsCanada DeportationSilvio Berlusconi
Home » World » EU Says China's Huawei, ZTE Pose Risk to Bloc Security
1-MIN READ

EU Says China's Huawei, ZTE Pose Risk to Bloc Security

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 22:39 IST

Brussels, Belgium

Thursday's announcement therefore marks a departure for the bloc and represents the EU's increasingly tougher line on China, while maintaining ties with Beijing. (File photo of Chinese flag/AFP)

Thursday's announcement therefore marks a departure for the bloc and represents the EU's increasingly tougher line on China, while maintaining ties with Beijing. (File photo of Chinese flag/AFP)

The EU's internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, called on the 27 member states and telecoms operators to exclude Huawei and ZTE equipment from their mobile networks

Chinese telecoms giants Huawei and ZTE pose a risk to the EU’s security, the European Commission warned Thursday, as it announced it will no longer use services that rely on the companies.

“The commission considers that Huawei and ZTE represent in fact materially higher risks than other 5G suppliers," the EU’s executive arm said in a statement.

It added the commission “will take relevant security measures so as not to procure new connectivity services that rely on equipment from those suppliers".

The EU’s internal market commissioner, Thierry Breton, called on the 27 member states and telecoms operators to exclude Huawei and ZTE equipment from their mobile networks.

“We cannot afford to maintain critical dependencies that could become a ‘weapon’ against our interests. That would be too critical a vulnerability and too serious a risk to our common security," Breton said during a press conference in Brussels.

Some 24 EU member states have adopted the rules or are laying down the groundwork to give national authorities powers to issue restrictions, the commission said.

But Breton pointed out that only 10 members, without naming which countries, had used the rules to restrict or exclude high-risk vendors.

“This is too slow, and it poses a major security risk and exposes the union’s collective security, since it creates a major dependency for the EU and serious vulnerabilities," he said.

The move comes three years after the commission introduced strict 5G rules but they did not include an outright ban on any supplier and did not name Huawei.

Thursday’s announcement therefore marks a departure for the bloc and represents the EU’s increasingly tougher line on China, while maintaining ties with Beijing.

The United States has put pressure on Europe to exclude the companies over national security concerns and last year issued a ban on the import or sale of communications equipment from Chinese companies including Huawei and ZTE.

Washington has previously expressed fears that Huawei equipment could be compromised by Chinese intelligence.

Britain has also blocked Huawei’s involvement in the roll-out of its 5G telecoms network.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. huawei
  2. China
first published:June 15, 2023, 22:39 IST
last updated:June 15, 2023, 22:39 IST