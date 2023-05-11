CHANGE LANGUAGE
EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Halt Gaza, Israel Violence
EU Urges Immediate Ceasefire to Halt Gaza, Israel Violence

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 23:23 IST

Brussels

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on May 10. (Image: AP)

Rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, in Gaza, on May 10. (Image: AP)

The European Union on Thursday called for an immediate truce to halt Israeli operations in Gaza and rocket fire on Israel, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

“We urge an immediate comprehensive ceasefire which will end Israeli military operations in Gaza and current rocket firing against Israel, which is unacceptable. International humanitarian law must be respected," Borrell said in a statement.

    first published:May 11, 2023, 22:42 IST
    last updated:May 11, 2023, 23:23 IST