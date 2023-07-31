European Agency Warns Airspace Over Karachi and Lahore Not Safe, Pakistan Disagrees

The European air safety agency has warned of a “continued possible threat” to aircraft flying at low altitudes in the Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore. In an advisory issued last week, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) cited the presence of violent non-state actor groups, that pose a threat to civil aviation in the country.

“Due to the current security situation in Pakistan with the presence of violent non-state actor groups with confirmed anti-aviation weaponry, possibly MANPADS (man-portable air-defence systems), there is a continued possible threat to civil aviation resulting in a HIGH risk to operation at altitudes below FL 260," the advisory issued on Friday read.

The EU advisory, valid until Jan 31, 2024, added that certain region “remains the site of territorial dispute with sporadic military operations posing a potential inadvertent risk to civil aviation due to a potential risk for misidentification in case of military escalation, particularly in the FIR Lahore (OPLR)."

Rejecting the advisory issued by the European body, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Sunday that its airspace is “safe” for all kinds of flight operations.

Insisting that country’s airspace is safe and protected against intrusions, the Aircraft Owners and Operators Association of Pakistan (AOOA) also refuted the EASA’s safety circular to operators and urged its withdrawal. The AOOA said the advisory had “created an excuse to exclude Pakistan from economic activity by creating scares”.

“Pakistan airspace is 100 percent safe and protected against any intrusions,” Imran Aslam Khan, the association’s CEO, was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. Aslam Khan emphasised that Pakistan’s airports were also safe for flight operations and several commercial and private flights were operating daily.

This latest advisory comes as Pakistan’s national airline faces flight faces ban amid discussions with EASA and European Commission over larger safety concerns. This came as a result of the May 2020 air crash in Karachi attributed to licensing issues.

EASA spokesperson says “constructive discussions" are ongoing with Pakistani authorities regarding the same.