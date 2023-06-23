'Even Sky is Not The Limit': PM Modi on India-US Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that India and the US can jointly contribute towards global peace and stability as he asserted that for the relationship between the two countries, “even the sky is not the limit”.

“For the partnership between India and the US, even the sky is not the limit. The most important pillar of our relations is our people-to-people ties,” Modi said during a joint press conference with President Biden at the White House.

Speaking to the media after a bilateral with his US counterpart at the White House, the Prime Minister said that the two biggest democracies of the world, India and the US, can contribute towards global peace, stability and prosperity.

More than 40 lakh people of Indian origin are contributing to the development of America, he added.

“I’m sure that on the basis of these values, we can fulfil the aspirations of the world,” he added.

PM Modi said that India and America are walking shoulder-to-shoulder in the fight against terrorism and radicalism.

He added that during his talks with President Biden, the two sides have agreed that concerted action is necessary to end cross-border terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region is our shared priority. “We are unanimous that the development and success of this region is important for the whole world,” he added.

Following the press conference, Modi said that he is looking forward to fostering even deeper India-US ties in the future.

“Deeply touched by the warm and gracious welcome at the White House. Looking forward to fostering even deeper ties and mutual cooperation in the times to come," he tweeted.

Earlier, President Biden said India and the US should work and lead together given the challenges and opportunities facing the world.