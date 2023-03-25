Ex-LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sworn in as US Ambassador to India

Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event here.

Earlier this month, the US Senate confirmed Garcetti’s nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position.

“I can’t wait to serve,” Garcetti said, when asked about his new diplomatic assignment, as quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI).

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

Garcetti, a former Mayor of Los Angeles was nominated by US President Joe Biden for the diplomatic position in July 2021.

However, his candidature has been stalled due to charges that Garcetti knew about sexual harassment committed by one of his former senior advisers and failed to do anything about it.

Due to the impasse, the US did not have an India Ambassador for around two years, the longest period of a US ambassador not being confirmed.

With the key post vacant, the Biden administration last year appointed Elizabeth Jones as the Charge d’Affaires ad interim at its Embassy in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

