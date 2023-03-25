CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Justin TrudeauGandhi Statue VandalisedKhalistanVladimir PutinDenis Alipov
Home » World » Ex-LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sworn in as US Ambassador to India
1-MIN READ

Ex-LA Mayor Eric Garcetti Sworn in as US Ambassador to India

Published By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: March 25, 2023, 00:19 IST

Washington, US

Garcetti was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week after a nearly two-year process dogged by lingering allegations that he ignored accusations of sexual harassment against a former top aide. (File Photo: Reuters)

Garcetti was confirmed by the U.S. Senate last week after a nearly two-year process dogged by lingering allegations that he ignored accusations of sexual harassment against a former top aide. (File Photo: Reuters)

Earlier this month, the US Senate confirmed Garcetti’s nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position

Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, was officially sworn in as the US Ambassador to India on Friday by Vice President Kamala Harris during a ceremonial event here.

Earlier this month, the US Senate confirmed Garcetti’s nomination, ending a protracted hiatus of over two years to fill the key diplomatic position.

“I can’t wait to serve,” Garcetti said, when asked about his new diplomatic assignment, as quoted by Press Trust of India (PTI).

The ceremony was attended by his close family members, including wife Amy Wakeland, father Gil Garcetti, mother Sukey Garcetti and mother-in-law Dee Wakeland.

RELATED NEWS

Garcetti, a former Mayor of Los Angeles was nominated by US President Joe Biden for the diplomatic position in July 2021.

However, his candidature has been stalled due to charges that Garcetti knew about sexual harassment committed by one of his former senior advisers and failed to do anything about it.

Due to the impasse, the US did not have an India Ambassador for around two years, the longest period of a US ambassador not being confirmed.

With the key post vacant, the Biden administration last year appointed Elizabeth Jones as the Charge d’Affaires ad interim at its Embassy in Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Eric Garcetti
  2. India
  3. us
first published:March 25, 2023, 00:19 IST
last updated:March 25, 2023, 00:19 IST