Ex-Marine to Be Charged for Putting Busker Jordan Neely in Fatal Chokehold in NYC Subway

Daniel Penny, the 24-year-old man, who was filmed putting 30-year-old homeless busker Jordan Neely into a fatal chokehold could be charged with second-degree manslaughter, the Washington Post said. New York City prosecutors are planning to level charges against him after his death was ruled a homicide by New York’s chief medical examiner.

The video which went viral has sparked outrage from all public officials and led to protests demanding Daniel Penny’s arrest. Penny was questioned by authorities but he was released shortly after the incident. The Washington Post said that some eyewitnesses told police officials that Penny’s behaviour was “hostile and erratic” and on May 3, the New York City medical examiner said it was a homicide.

There is absolutely no excuse why three men cannot effectively restrain someone without killing them, regardless of what that person may or may not have done. Life is cheap in New York. #JordanNeely was murdered. pic.twitter.com/c7XJAeVXtV— Aaron Hudson (@AaronHudsonUK) May 4, 2023

“We can confirm that Daniel Penny will be arrested on a charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree,” Doug Cohen, spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, said in a statement, accessed by the news agency.

“We cannot provide any additional information until he has been arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court, which we expect to take place tomorrow,” the statement further said.

The law firm Raiser and Kenniff, PC, representing Penny defended his actions and said that he “risked his own life and safety” for other subway passengers and highlighted his years of service in the Marine Corps.

“The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely. We are confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr. Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing,” the law firm representing Penny said.

The incident occurred on May 1 afternoon local time when Neely walked into the F train in the Second Avenue station and started shouting that he was hungry and thirsty. The video was being recorded by many bystanders but freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, who was aboard the train, recorded Neely being placed in the fatal chokehold.

Penny placed Neely in a chokehold for several minutes, witnesses said and the video also revealed. Two other people were seen helping Neely restrain the person, while Neely flailed his arms and legs

“I don’t have food, I don’t have a drink, I’m fed up. I don’t mind going to jail and getting life in prison. I’m ready to die,” Neely reportedly said before removing his jacket and “aggressively whipping it to the floor” of the train.

People started clearing the train car immediately as Neely kept shouting.

After his mother was murdered when he was 14, Neely, who used to impersonate Michael Jackson by moonwalking on the subway, was put in foster care, the Washington Post said, citing the Gothamist. Neely was put on chokehold for over 15 minutes.

Penny in a letter said that he “never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death.” He serves in the Marines as a rifleman from 2017 to 2021 and reached the rank of a sergeant and is currently a student.

Democrat leader Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) called Penny a murder and civil rights leader Reverend Al Sharpton demanded authorities to pursue manslaughter or murder charges.

“I have the utmost faith in the judicial process, and now justice can move forward against Daniel Penny,” New York Mayor Eric Adams (D) was quoted as saying by the Washington Post.