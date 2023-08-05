CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » World » Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Jailed For Three Years in Toshakhana Reference Case, Fined PKR 1 Lakh
1-MIN READ

Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Jailed For Three Years in Toshakhana Reference Case, Fined PKR 1 Lakh

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 13:27 IST

Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan faces three years imprisonment for his involvement in the Toshakhana Reference case. (Image: AFP)

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been sentenced to three years in prison after a court found him guilty in the Toshakhana case.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment in the Toshakhana case on Saturday by a Pakistan court.

(this is a developing story, more details will be added)

first published:August 05, 2023, 13:16 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 13:27 IST