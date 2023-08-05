Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan Jailed For Three Years in Toshakhana Reference Case, Fined PKR 1 Lakh

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was sentenced to three years imprisonment in the Toshakhana case on Saturday by a Pakistan court.
(this is a developing story, more details will be added)
Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 13:27 IST
Islamabad, Pakistan
Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan faces three years imprisonment for his involvement in the Toshakhana Reference case. (Image: AFP)
