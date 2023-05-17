Islamabad High Court Grants Blanket Relief to Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan till May 31

Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday received blanket relief from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as it extended its orders against his arrest in further cases till May 31, GeoNews said in a report.

The IHC extended the relief while hearing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) plea seeking details of all cases filed against the outfit’s chief. Imran Khan earlier claimed that he was booked in more than 100 cases.

The attorney general for Pakistan representing the federal government requested time from the court to provide details of cases against the PTI chief. The court approved the government’s request and adjourned the hearing till May 31, the news report said.

The different benches of the Islamabad High Court on Friday granted a blanket relief to the former prime minister, preventing the federal government from arresting him and also put a stay on his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June.

Protective bail has been granted to the PTI chief in the three terrorism cases registered against him in Lahore and the Zille Shah murder case, the report further added.

A separate IHC bench also previously accepted Imran Khan’s bail plea in the Al-Qadir Trust case. The Pakistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case alleging that he and his wife, former first lady Bushra Bibi, took bribes to whitewash money for a tycoon allegedly involved in corruption.

The court at the same time directed that the PTI chief cannot be arrested till May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

The cricketer-turned-politician was arrested from the IHC premises last week which led to violent protests by his party’s cadres across the country. PTI workers targeted army installations and setups as Imran Khan kept on pressing that the army and the government were conspiring to not hold the elections as well as eliminate him.

The party workers also set ablaze public property and clashed with members of the opposition parties. Thousands were arrested by the police and four people died in the unrest.

The army this week said that if similar protests targeting army installations occur once more then it will not restrain itself. It also held a meeting with the government and said those involved in rioting will face trial.