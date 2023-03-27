Former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is likely to visit Islamabad on Monday to get interim bail in the multiple cases against him.

The PTI chairman is likely to depart for Islamabad from his residence in Zaman Park in Lahore at 6 am along with his party leaders and security staff, sources have said.

In view of the security measures, the Islamabad police have imposed Section-144 on Monday while Imran Khan will appear before the Islamabad court.

Imran Khan had secured bail in five cases in Islamabad earlier this month, but the protective bail was granted only till Friday, according to ANI.

Meanwhile, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has also summoned Imran Khan and 16 PTI leaders in Islamabad in connection with a case registered at the Golra police station.

The PTI leaders, who have been summoned for interrogation, include Murad Saeed, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Amjad Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Asad Umar, Dr Shahzad Waseem, Farrukh Habib, Omar Ayub Khan, Hammad Azhar, Asad Qaiser, Hassaan Khan Niazi, Jamshed Mughal and Imran Khan’s Chief Staff Officer (CSO) Colonel Retired Asim.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has prohibited the live coverage of any rally or public gathering, stating a ban has been imposed on coverage of any party, person or organisation in Islamabad.

However, Islamabad police have said there is no information regarding the appearance of PTI chief Imran Khan before the court on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court had extended Imran Khan’s interim bail in the five cases until March 27 and directed him to appear in the relevant court.

